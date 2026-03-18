Chicago PD season 13 episode 16 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago PD season 13 episode 16 return date? What about more details on what is ahead?

First and foremost here, we should begin by just going ahead and sharing some of the bad news out of the way here — we’ve only had the show back for the past few weeks following the Olympics and now, the series is going off the air again. Is that unfortunate? You better believe it and really, the only silver lining we have is that we are going to be on the other side here sooner rather than later. All things considered, this is not an extremely long break.

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As of right now, the plan here is for Chicago PD to come back once we get around to Wednesday, April 1, and with a story that carries with it the title of “Restored.” Of course, we would love nothing more than to have some other insight on what is to come sooner rather than later, but there is a chance that we are going to learn more in the next week and we are very-much excited about that. How can we not be?

In general, we would say that moving forward, the drama is going to do more or less whatever it can to adopt the format that we’ve had over the past few seasons. We are going to have a number of big spotlight stories and then by the end of the season, we are going to be getting back into some sort of larger story arc.

Is there a chance that we could be seeing a huge cliffhanger at the tail end here? We certainly cannot say anything with the utmost confidence, but this is certainly a show that has done this before. Why not go for it again now?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 episode 16?

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