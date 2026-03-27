Chicago Med renewed for season 12 at NBC: premiere date hopes

If you have been wondering about the future of Chicago Med over at NBC, let’s just say that we have some news we are more than happy to share today!

For those who are unaware, the network has gone ahead and greenlit more of all three of the Windy City dramas, which means that they will be set through the 2026-27 season. we are not even going to pretend that this is a surprise, given that so many of us have expected this to happen for a rather long time now. The ratings remained fairly steady, and the relationship between the network and Wolf Entertainment has been as solid as any that is out there in the business these days.

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Will the world of Chicago Med remain the same when it returns? Well for now, it is a little too early to say anything there with the utmost certainty. We would not be shocked if there are some cast changes, mostly because that has been the nature of the beast for most network TV shows for a long time now. It may not be something that we necessarily love but at the same time, it is certainly something that we have grown accustomed to. We’ve also come to brace for some changes in cast rotation, meaning that not every actor will be appearing across all episodes over the course of a given year.

When will the new season premiere?

Odds are, we are not going to get any confirmation on this for a good while. Yet, at the same time it is our feeling that we are going to be learning something more either in late April or early May. Unless NBC makes a surprising change, we think all Chicago shows will continue to air in their Wednesday-night timeslots. Why in the world would you fix something that works so well?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Chicago Med episode right now

What do you think about Chicago Med being renewed for a season 12 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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