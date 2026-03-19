Chicago Med season 11 episode 16 promo: What’s wrong with Dr. Charles?

For those who are not aware, Chicago Med season 11 episode 16 is going to arrive on NBC come April 1. Do you want to learn more about what is to come?

Well, if there is one thing that we know excites us already about the path ahead here, it is rather simply the idea of getting a big-time spotlight on a single character. It also helps tremendously that the character is Dr. Daniel Charles, someone who has been such a staple for so long. However, this season has been one of change for the character, as he has confronted both his demons and also his future at the hospital.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what are we potentially going to see from here? Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a better preview for what is to come. However, it is one that explores yet another mystery for Oliver Platt’s character — is there something terribly wrong happening with him? If that is the case, can it be helped?

One of the concerns that we do admittedly have about a spotlight episode like this is honestly rather simple: The fear that we may end up seeing some sort of departure for the character. Unless you are Olivia Benson, there are not a lot of TV characters who stick around forever — we don’t want to see Charles go anywhere in the near future, but that worry is going to be there for the next couple of weeks! For now, we may just have to sit back, cross our fingers, and hope for some other information soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med right now and what the future holds

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 episode 16 when it airs?

What do you think we are going to be seeing for Dr. Charles in totality? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







