For All Mankind season 5 premiere: Does Ed have cancer?

We knew that there would be a touch of sadness in the For All Mankind season 5 premiere on Apple TV, almost regardless of what happened.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost: Some of the characters who have been around since the start of the show are old now. They may not have a lot of time left to pursue their goals, and Ed has to be front and center with that. We honestly spent most of season 4 assuming that he was going to die before the finale, and now, that concern is now amplified.

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After all, over the course of the For All Mankind premiere, we ended up learning that Ed now has Stage 3 cancer, something that is going to prevent him from taking on anything too strenuous physically — and it may also keep him on Mars for the rest of his life. Given that he refused to leave for much of last season, he may be okay with that … but there are still questions all about how long he is going to be able to hide this condition from everyone around him. We get that he is a prideful, stubborn guy — but he’s also so much older now. Isn’t it okay to have some others help you?

In a way, Joel Kinnaman’s character is largely responsible for Happy Valley being the way it now is, and that is a part of his legacy. The same could be said, though, for the overall series, as his point of view has been essential for much of it. We will see what path the writers take us down from here on out, but we will already say we are a little bit worried.

Related – Learn more entering the next For All Mankind episode right now

What did you think about the events of the For All Mankind season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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