For All Mankind season 5 episode 2 spoilers: The Happy Valley rally

Following the big premiere tonight, why not take a larger look at what’s ahead on For All Mankind season 5 episode 2? After all, there is so much to be excited for here in general!

Where should we start here? We do tend to think it is worth noting that we are now nine years after the events of season 4, and that has already caused life on Mars to be very-much different. The Goldilocks asteroid has led to there being more of a permanent settlement at Happy Valley, but we know from some of the trailers for the season that there are major issues coming. After all, there will be an ever-increasing divide between the residents of the planet and those back on Earth, leading to even greater questions as to whether or not Mars can sustain itself. We are watching people try to build more of their own society and really, there is something so exciting about that amidst all the science fiction present here. This is one of the reasons why this show remains a personal favorite.

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To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full For All Mankind season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

Ed rallies Happy Valley’s residents in support of one of their own. Kelly refuses to back down from an opportunity.

Given the recent news that the show has been renewed for a sixth and final season, we do feel rather different about every single story now. We recognize that the cast and crew are building towards something rather specific, but what will it be? Are we going to venture beyond Mars, and how much more of a time jump are we going to get come finale time? These are things we will actively be thinking about right now.

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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