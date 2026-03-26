Survivor 50 episode 6 spoilers: A blood moon Tribal Council

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 50 episode 6 on CBS next week, there are many things that are still a mystery. After all, the promo hyped up that a merge is coming … but would that really happen with so many people left in the game? Odds are, we are facing another twist.

In particular, there is also one other notable thing to wonder about at this point: Whether or not there is a need to get more people out of the game as quickly as possible given that this season is not any longer than the past several, which have all been 26-day games. More double boots are likely coming!

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If you look below, the full Survivor 50 episode 6 synopsis makes a few things clear, with one of the biggest ones being that we are facing a two-hour Tribal Council that is almost sure to contain a great deal of chaos:

“The Blood Moon” – A mysterious boat arrives delivering an exciting message, “Drop your buffs!” A mad dash ensues when castaways discover that an advantage is hidden deep in the jungle. This week’s mouthwatering challenge reward lifts spirits, but only briefly. A true SURVIVOR first, the dreaded blood moon leads to a historic tribal council, on SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who are the players in the most danger?

Based on what happened at the new Cila tribe we do have to worry about both Devens and Jonathan. Meanwhile, the Aubry – Genevieve back-and-forth could eventually rear its head and while Christian managed to keep Ozzy from going after him at this past Tribal, there is no guarantee that will work long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 50 now, including what else is going to be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 6 when it arrives?

What do you think we are actually going to see at Tribal Council? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates you don’t want to miss.

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