The Beauty season 2 renewal: A spring 2026 update

With us now officially into the spring, is there a chance that we are going to learn more on The Beauty season 2 and relatively soon?

Well, let’s just give a quick reminder here as to where things stand. As of this writing, FX has yet to say one way or another whether the show is coming back for more, even though 1) they have a longstanding relationship with executive producer Ryan Murphy and 2) the first season ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers possible. Because of the way that cable and streaming work a lot of the time, it can be really hard to calculate fully what the overall numbers are. We hope that they are good enough to justify the budget, but these are discussions that take a little while in order to pan out.

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What we will at least say here is that there is a reasonably good chance that we are going to hear more about The Beauty one way or another before the end of the spring. FX typically takes a few months to decide on what the future is for most of their shows and luckily, there are a few months until summer arrives!

While the network may not necessarily have to come to a decision within that span of time, there are some reasons to do so. One of the biggest ones here is that the faster a renewal comes out, the earlier you can lock in the cast and schedule things out. It also allows viewers to feel both comfortable and confident — we could understand there being some people uncertain as to whether or not to watch, and getting a renewal could help with that drastically.

Related – Get more news now when it comes to The Beauty and the future

What are you most eager to see heading into The Beauty season 2 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some further updates.

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