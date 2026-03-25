DTF St. Louis episode 5 promo: Carol and Clark pivot…

This weekend on HBO we are going to have an opportunity to dive fully into DTF St. Louis episode 5 — so what could we stand to learn?

Well, the big thing that is abundantly clear here is that Carol and Clark both are hiding something. It may not be tied directly to Floyd’s death, but there is a secret or two that could complicate things for them both. Taking Jason Bateman’s character, who has decided that now is really the time he wants to get his defense together. He was willing to answer some things, but what is buried so deep into his dating history that he does not want anyone to know?

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If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest DTF St. Louis promo that takes a larger look at all of this. Not only that, but also Carol doing her best to shut down questions on the insurance policy that she stands to benefit from now. This fact alone has her more in the crosshairs but even still, a possible motive does not mean guilt.

At this point in the series, we do continue to have a similar refrain that we’ve mentioned over the past few weeks: There has to be some other big twist coming, no? The show has not necessarily been that interested in building up a dozen or so different suspects so far, but is that going to change? For the time being, that is at least something that you have to wonder about. We would not be shocked if there is some epic, jaw-dropping surprise close to the end of the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on DTF St. Louis, including a few other updates on what you can expect

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into DTF St. Louis episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

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