Why are Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

For those who missed the news earlier today, Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are going to be leaving Grey’s Anatomy after the season 22 finale. Is their relationship polarizing at times? Sure, but they have also been an iconic part of the show’s overall legacy. McKidd in particular has been around this world for eighteen seasons (more or less), and that is a tough thing to ever walk away from.

So why are we losing them at this point? Well, let’s just say that based on where things currently stand, it may have something to do with what is happening to a lot of network shows these days: Budget cuts.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

According to a report from Deadline, McKidd and Raver were informed that they would be departing the show more than a month ago, suggesting that it was clearly not their decision to leave. You could say that this was largely a creative decision, but there are significant cuts to long-running show budgets happening across the board. We’ve seen some of them hit Grey’s Anatomy already since its move to 10:00 p.m. Eastern, including some regarding both tied to the number of episodes produced and how many actors appear in each one. This could continue leading into a season 23, something that is likely to happen at this point.

So while it is sad to see these two longtime actors go, it does not have to be forever. It seems as though they will get a fitting exit to their stories, and we also wonder if they could come back to direct episodes. Of course, it could also be fun for them to pursue some other opportunities, as that is often hard to do for a show that is as all-consuming as this one.

Related – See what Shonda Rhimes had to say about these Grey’s Anatomy exits

What do you think about Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy with the season 22 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







