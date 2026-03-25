Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy with season 22 finale

As we get closer to the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 22, there is some big news to be shared regarding the cast: Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are each leaving.

When it comes to notable exits, these two are high on the list. While neither has been with the ABC medical drama since the begin, McKidd in particular is one of the longer-tenured cast members, one tied to a number of key relationships over the course of the series’ run. (He has basically been in this world for a whopping 18 years!) Raver played Teddy across multiple seasons of the show and with their exit, the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will be without some foundational characters.

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In a statement to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Shonda Rhimes had to say about these departures:

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen – two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other … It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Meg Marinis added the following:

“While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye … We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry and the memories they’ve given to the show and we look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next.”

Oddly, this news is not the only shocker regarding a long-running TV show this week; on NCIS Tuesday night, the crime drama said goodbye to Rocky Carroll, another character who had been a part of his show for well over a decade. Transition on these shows is tough, especially since nostalgia is an enormous part of their brand.

Related – See more news on Grey’s Anatomy and what is ahead

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