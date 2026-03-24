Fallout season 3 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

With us now officially into the spring, will we hear more about a Fallout season 3 premiere date in the relatively near future?

The first thing that we can say here is ultimately quite simple: You are going to be seeing some sort of news on the next chapter before the spring is done. After all, current indicators right now suggest that cameras will start rolling around the end of May / the start of June. We recognize that The Ghoul is seemingly on a journey to Colorado, and we certainly expect Lucy and Maximus to have a lot more screen time together. However, in the midst of all of this, there are so many finer details that have to be filled in and we are looking forward to what some of those will be.

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So with the start of production incoming, is there a chance that we will hear more about a premiere date as well? That would be wonderful, but it also feels incredibly unlikely. While Prime Video does tend to reveal return dates for some of the show far in advance, a good year-plus ahead of time almost never happens. We still hold to the idea that a spring or summer 2027 launch is the best-case scenario for this show, and we will have to wait and see if anything can happen earlier than that.

After all, just remember all the various stuff that goes into making Fallout a success. You have the production window but even when that is over, there is so much work to be done when it comes to editing and perfecting the entirety of the story. None of that can be rushed without compromising quality.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Fallout now, including more intel all about what’s coming

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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