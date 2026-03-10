Fallout season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Is anyone else feeling the void from a lack of Fallout episodes on the air right now? There are not a lot of shows out there that provide the near-constant combination of action, drama, and humor rolled into a single project. The second season also ended with some more stories we are eager to see explored. Take Lucy and Maximus — now that they are around each other again, what does their future look like? Meanwhile, what is The Ghoul going to do in order to get to Colorado?

If you are not aware, we do believe the writers have already charted out what most of the story for season 3 is going to look like, as the goal here is to make the turnaround between seasons as short as humanly possible. They obviously do not want a long wait, but what is the worst-case scenario here? We do think there is at least some value in charting out all possibilities here…

Before we go too deep down this rabbit hole, let’s present the alternative. If everything behind the scenes with Fallout season 3 goes like we hope, there is a chance that show returns either in the spring or early summer of 2027. That feels reasonable given the time needed for both filming as well as post-production. However, there is still a faint chance we will be stuck waiting until August – October of that year, mostly in the event that Prime Video needs to save a top-tier hit for that particular spot.

One other factor that could delay a potential release is the streaming service opting for a binge drop over a weekly release — though we will say that personally, we prefer getting the episodes a week at a time. It generates more discussion! A binge release, meanwhile, makes it where everything is easily to forget after a few days.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Fallout season 3 when it arrives?

