Fallout season 3 premiere date: Will the games impact it?

Entering the TV version of Fallout over at Prime Video, we certainly had no idea it was going to be anywhere near this great. After all, think about the history of video-game adaptations! For every good one you have, there is likely four or five that is mediocre or even worse.

As a matter of fact, the Walton Goggins – Ella Purnell series has become so great that we are now in a spot where we’re sitting back and wondering something rather unexpected: Whether the games could delay the show, as opposed to whether the show could delay the games.

Here is what we can say in regards to all of this: The studio Bethesda seemingly have everything worked out rather well with Prime Video and the producers of Fallout, mostly in that they are able to work on everything in tandem. It helps that the series is set later in the timeline than any game so far, and there can be continuous work on the online Fallout 76 game while new seasons of the show do come out.

Moving into the long-term, we suppose there is an argument that Bethesda could want to get a mainline game out there at some point during the show’s run, but it does not seem to be coming anytime soon. The studio is working first and foremost now on a new Elder Scrolls game, meaning that any sort of massive single-player experience is likely years down the road — and who says it will take place at a point that will interfere with the show at all?

What we are trying to ultimately say here is rather simple, and it is that there is no direct correlation between the release of the games and when season 3 will come out. The plan is for the cast and crew to return to set in the months ahead and from there, we can hope for a summer / fall 2027 release. That feels realistic based on the amount of time needed to turn around these episodes.

