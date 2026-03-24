The Pitt season 3: Noah Wyle offers up progress report

As we get further into The Pitt season 2, how can we not start to think more and more about the future? A season 3 is coming, and the entire creative team is at work trying to make some of the magic happen.

So who is front and center for all of this? Of course, it has to be Noah Wyle given the million different hats that he wears behind the scenes here. This is someone who writes, produces, acts, and even occasionally directs. This is such an all-consuming gig and because of that, it is hard to imagine him even having time to do production. Yet, he does figure it out.

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Speaking (per The Hollywood Reporter) recently at an event for the launch of HBO Max in the UK and Ireland, Wyle had the following to say about where things stand behind the scenes:

… We are in the process of writing character arcs for season three for everybody. It’s a very interesting show to break because, unlike a lot of shows where there are 22 episodes that may play out over a calendar year, this is 15 hours of one day. So you’re painting with a much finer brush. For a character’s arc, it’s not really enough to go through the courtship of a romance, but it’s enough to get your head turned. These are really small arcs that happen in the course of a day, but can be really satisfying if you’re engaged with that character.

We tend to think that if there is significant character growth next season, a spark of it will come from what happens the rest of this season. For example, how much of Robby’s future will be informed by whether or not he takes that sabbatical? He is planning on it and yet, anything can happen…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Pitt a little later this week

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 3?

Do you think there is going to be a significant evolution for any of these characters? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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