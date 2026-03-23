A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: When will filming wrap?

One thing that we have been aware of for a while when it comes to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is rather simple: We will not be stuck waiting a while to see it. The series got a renewal extremely early, allowing for the cast and crew to start getting the next chapter of the George R.R. Martin adaptation together.

With that in mind, we are very much pleased today to have an answer to another question: When exactly production for season 2 will wrap.

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In a new piece over at Deadline confirming Dexter Sol Ansell’s representation over at WME, it is confirmed that filming for the next batch of episodes will wrap in June, with the plan being to air the next batch of episodes early next year. HBO has yet to confirm a specific window, but we would love to see a January or February return. A lot is going to depend heavily on when post-production is complete, which is something that can take a certain measure of time.

Filming for season 2 is taking place in part in Belfast, which is where a lot of the original Game of Thrones shot so many years ago. Meanwhile, some exteriors are going to be filmed in Spain, which will make a measure of sense given the geography and climate of the next part of Dunk and Egg’s story. We anticipate that it is going to be staying reasonably close to the source material, though there is always room for occasionally changes. Take, for example, that small scene we had with Maekar at the end of season 1.

Related – See more discussion about a season 2 premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

What are you most excited to see entering A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, especially after an awesome season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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