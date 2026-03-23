Rooster season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Kate’s next move

As we do look more towards Rooster season 1 episode 4 over on HBO, do you want to know more about what is ahead?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that the show’s overall vibe continues to be on some level consistent. It really does feel like the premium-cable network’s version of Shrinking and honestly, that’s okay. They both share that Bill Lawrence DNA and are small-scale stories about relationships featuring a group of characters. Here, you have someone in Greg who has shown how much he is willing to do to help his daughter at this particular part in his life. With that, does he know how to help himself? Is he even aware of his individual wants? We would say that for now, the abstractness of Steve Carell’s character has been one of the show’s challenges, and that is where the Shrinking comparisons go away. With the Jason Segel series, you could define Jimmy at a pretty early point in time.

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So what do we know about Rooster season 1 episode 4 at this point? Well, check out the attached synopsis for more insight on that:

To avoid Walt’s party, Greg throws himself into helping a student. With her suspension lifted, Katie contemplates casual dating.

Based on that, the series is going to continue moving at a slow-ish pace as Greg tries to get himself accustomed to life as a professor. Kate, meanwhile, is still trying to find an element of redemption after the first, while also working to heal her heart. That will likely not come easy, and we’re certainly not sure that it will happen this season. We want her to be happy — we want everyone in this show to be happy — but the road to getting there may not be that easy.

Related – Is a Rooster season 2 likely to happen at HBO?

What do you most want to see moving into Rooster season 1 episode 4 when it does arrive?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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