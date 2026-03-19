Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 13 preview: Is the merge here?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 13, it is clear that we’ve hit a pivotal part of the game. After all, the merge is here! This is the time in which everything changes, and we are also coming into it with an interesting perspective on the remaining players.

After all, is there any one dominant group at this point? Mark is clearly the one making the riskier moves at this point, as he just blindsided Faith out of the game. He was right to split up the Three Wise Women given that they were constantly plotting against him, but this means that Sally and Keeley are going to be more gung-ho against him than ever. He does have an idol, but that does not mean that he is going to use it correctly. Consider that yet another variable for the game moving forward.

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With the merge now here, everyone is going to have a chance to make some new allegiances — and that could be exciting! Richard has managed to somehow make it to this point, and he may be able to team up again with Simon and others. Meanwhile, the three returning players could come together, but they still do not have the numbers. The favorites to win are going to be the ones who are the most adaptable, and that is the one thing we can say with a lot of confidence.

In general, we do tend to think that this has the potential to be a really fun post-merge game, though the bar is set fairly high just on the basis of what we have seen from Australian Survivor in the past. Can that be matched?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Survivor 50 episode

What do you want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 13?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

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