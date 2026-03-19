Survivor 50 episode 5 preview: Charlie & Operation Bad Blood

As we look ahead to Survivor 50 episode 5 when it airs on CBS, what sort of drama can you expect to ultimately see?

Well, first and foremost, it is going to be really interesting to see how a lot of these other players react to the awesome blindside of Mike White from the game. He was such a strong threat that Christian decided that Emily was, at least for now, more valuable to keep around. We are really curious to learn if that ends up being the right move for him, largely due to the fact that he did take out someone who was not coming for him anytime soon. (Was some of it tied to losing to Mike the first time around? It is worth wondering about for now.)

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So what did the preview for episode 5 ultimately give away? Well, let’s just say that Ozzy is upset as to be left out of the vote. Meanwhile, there are two Tribal Councils coming up and we are left to wonder what is going to happen with that.

One thing that definitely is worth noting is that as of right now, Charlie is intent on doing everything that he can to get Rizo out of the game. He does not trust him and recognizes precisely how dangerous he is — because of that, he has a new plan called Operation Bad Blood. (Yes, this man did name it after a Taylor Swift song.) What he is not aware of at the moment is that Rizo has an immunity idol — we know from last season how Rizo can play with these things, and it does make him a pretty dangerous force to be reckoned with.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 50, including our thoughts on what happened tonight

What are you the most eager to see at this point leading into Survivor 50 episode 5 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

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