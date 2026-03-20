The Pitt season 2 episode 11: Is Mohan really leaving?

We knew that The Pitt season 2 episode 11 was the sort of episode that would make us very nervous, and for so many reasons. After all, we are so close to the end of the season and with that, we are waiting for the other shoe to drop — and some sort of life-altering crisis.

Here is the interesting thing about this story in its totality here — the writers are clearly not trying to replicate what we saw in season 1. The waterpark incident happened, but it is no Pitt-fest. It does appear as though the show may be going for something that is a little bit more personal and insular than what we had last time. Robby is still around, but a lot of it seems to be tied to his friend Duke … at least for now.

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Ultimately, one of the bigger questions we have at this point is tied to Mohan — are we really about to see this character leave the hospital? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that anything is for now possible, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that Robby seems to be talking down to her repeatedly, questioning whether or not this is the right environment for her after all the stress. Her self-confidence is starting to be shaken, and she even stated that this may not be the right place for her anymore.

So here is the good news: There is certainly a lot of time for everything to change here the rest of the season. Mohan could get her confidence back and as long as we continue to see her in the hospital, we do tend to hold out hope. Also, we love the character and simply do not want her to go anywhere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt, including other insight on what is ahead

What did you think about the overall events of The Pitt season 2 episode 11?

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