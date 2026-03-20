The Pitt season 2 episode 12 preview: After the Emma cliffhanger…

As we look more in the direction of The Pitt season 2 episode 12 over on HBO Max, there is really one question worth watching. What is going to happen here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that there is a huge cliffhanger that needs to be resolved here, one that revolves almost exclusively on the fate of Emma. Her fate was left hanging in the balance at the end of episode 11 after being attacked by one of the patients — is she going to end up being okay? It really just comes down to whether or not someone else can find her in time.

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As for what else we’re going to be seeing moving forward, another big story is clearly just going to be Robby wrestling with when he is going to go off on his motorcycle voyage, given that the time is almost there for it to happen. Yet, there are still several episodes to come, so what is going to keep him around? Is it really just his friend Duke? Could another emergency happen?

Then, there is also the real issue right now when it comes to Langdon and Santos, which did result in some sort of significant blowup in episode 11. We do understand some of where Santos is coming from, but at the same exact time, she’s not the boss of the ER. Even if some aspects feel a little bit unfair to her at this particular point in time, she has to keep pressing onward.

In the end, let’s just hope that all of the four remaining episodes back a lot of great drama in — but also feature some things that we did not see at all over the course of the two seasons so far.

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 12?

Is there anything you are most eager to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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