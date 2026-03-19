The Bear season 5 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about The Bear season 5 between now and the end of the month of March?

Well, if there is one thing that we should note here first and foremost, it is that filming is already complete for the latest chapter of the Jeremy Allen White series. Unfortunately, this is where we also have to note that this is seemingly the final one. Story-wise, it does make a good bit of sense when you consider that Carmy has already walked away from the restaurant. By virtue of that, what does his future look like? We do think that there is a lot of soul-searching ahead, and we just have to hope that we’re going to see him find some element of happiness … though that may be hard given that he doesn’t quite know what it is.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE BEAR reviews!

So is there a chance that a season 5 premiere date gets announced before the month is over? Well, back in 2025, we learned about the premiere date for season 4 in April … and we tend to think that this is going to be the case here, as well. It is hard to imagine a scenario in which the show comes back before June (when it often does), and for one simple reason: Awards-show attention. The fourth season is already eligible for the Emmy Awards this summer and if The Bear were to premiere prior to that month, it would lose its eligibility for the 2027 show.

What sort of surprises will Christopher Storer and the entire creative team bring to the table? Well, that’s the thing: They are better at surprises than almost anyone out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear, including Jamie Lee Curtis discussing the end

What are you most eager to see moving into The Bear season 5 when it arrives?

Are you sad that this is seemingly the end of the line? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







