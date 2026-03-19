The Hunting Party season 2 episode 9 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you saw tonight on NBC, do you want to know a little more about The Hunting Party season 2 episode 9? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to discuss!

With that being said, it does mean that we have to start things off with the bad news that unfortunately, there is no episode on the air next week … and the same may go for the week after. According to a report from the Futon Critic, it appears as though we are going to be seeing Melissa Roxburgh and the rest of the cast back moving into April 9. There is still a good chunk of stories to come and beyond that, more mysteries for the entire team to unlock.

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So far this season, one of the major themes has been what it means for someone to be “changed.” For a lot of the escapees from the Pit, there have been a lot of dark augmentations as a result of that. It has put Bex and everyone into a spot where their backs are pressed against the wall, and they have to figure out exactly what it is that they want to do to stop the evil-doers of the world.

There may not be a lot of official details out there yet for episode 9 so with that in mind, the big question mark we are left to think about here is rather simple: Is this going to be the last season? It really does feel like the show could be around forever and because of that, you really do have to hope that more and more viewers are discovering it. Just based on the live numbers alone, though, it is very much on the bubble.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Hunting Party and the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

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