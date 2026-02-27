The Hunting Party season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Jefferson White to guest

If there is one thing that we can say with some confidence heading into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 6 over on NBC, it is this: The presence of another great guest star!

For this particular installment titled “Lou Kaplan,” we are going to see a notable foe played by someone you may be very-much familiar with already: Jefferson White. The actor is best known for being Jimmy on Yellowstone and of course, we are still waiting to see

To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

03/05/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A serial killer who targets social media influencers, Lou Kaplan (guest star Jefferson White) resurfaces and instead of killing influencers, he collaborates with them. The team tries combat Lou’s mastery of technology and manipulation. TV-14

Of course, we tend to think that Lou’s endgame here is going to be one of the interesting mysteries here, but that is really a big part of what we’ve seen this season in general. A lot of the cases are not straightforward for Bex and her team as she has to better understanding what is really going to be happening with these killers — and how to best make sure that justice is served.

Now, remember that if you do love The Hunting Party, here is our recommendation to watch it live! After all, there is no guarantee that it will be back for another season — even though we will say that the show’s positive performance on Netflix so far (at least through season 1) gives us a little bit more optimism in whatever the future could hold.

