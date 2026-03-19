Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Bad Monkey season 2 between now and the end of March?

There are a number of things that worth considering when it comes to the Vince Vaughn series, and the first one is actually quite positive: The fact that production for this batch of episodes has already wrapped up. It is nice to move forward and not have to think about that, even if there are some other major questions that remain.

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One of the biggest ones from where we stand at present is just how much post-production a show like Bad Monkey requires; beyond that, how much of a sense of urgency there is for Apple to get it out there within the relatively near future.

After all, remember that when it comes to the world of Bill Lawrence at the streaming service, they are fairly set for the time being. A new season of Shrinking is very-much still on the air. Beyond that, we are going to have a chance to see more of Ted Lasso starting in August. Are we going to see Andrew Yancy’s world back on television before then? From where we stand, that feels unlikely.

For the very reasons that we have spelled out at this point, let’s just say this: The earliest that we would expect to get more Bad Monkey is either in September or October. It would be wonderful to see something before then, but we are trying to operate from a spot of realistic expectations. We will just have to wait and see what exactly pans out at the end of all this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bad Monkey right now, including other insight on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Monkey season 2 when it arrives over on Apple TV?

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