Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 15 spoilers: Into the country

Next week on ABC, you will have a great opportunity to dive into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 15 — a story titled “Take Me to the River.” So what more can we say about it?

Well, the first thing that we will say here is that we almost always love when the medical drama offers up some sort of change of setting, and we are always going to say that we’re pleased when shows mix things up like this. Sure, being a doctor in a hospital is a tough job, but you do start to get familiar with a lot of the resources around you. What happens when a little bit of that gets stripped away? That could be the core of what is ahead, at least for a few characters. Rest assured that there are also going to be plenty of plotlines elsewhere, as well.

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If you look below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 15 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

Bailey and Blue are forced to confront the emotional costs of experimental care. Meanwhile, Owen, Teddy, Simone and Dani help out at a busy rural hospital, and Richard attempts to spread information about early prostate screenings to the community.

In general, it is our feeling moving into this episode that we are going to have a chance to learn quite a bit about how Owen, Teddy, Simone, and Dani handle themselves in this environment. Meanwhile, we continue to appreciate that Richard storyline given what it represents — this is a man who has worked for most of his life trying to help people and yet, at the same time, he is still figuring out more ways to pay it forward.

Related – What is the future going to be for Meredith and Nick?

What are you most eager to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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