Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Could Nick, Meredith get married?

We know that there is all sorts of story still to come on Grey’s Anatomy season 22, and that includes more of Meredith and Nick. Ellen Pompeo has already been confirmed to be coming back before the season is done, and the same can be said for Scott Speedman. Even though is the star of another ABC show in RJ Decker, he has still found a way to make it all magically work.

As of late, the lives of Meredith and Nick have been settled, at least in comparison to other couples on the show. They have found a way to communicate and take on challenges together, and this may be a nice contrast to everything that Dr. Grey in the past. Is there still going to be conflict? Most likely, but that is the nature of any relationship.

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Now one thing that does remain interesting is whether or not the two are fully happy with where they are right now. Could they ever get married? Is that something in the cards? For Speedman, he seems to feel that the response to this may vary on the character. Here is what he had to say to TV Guide on the subject:

“I’m sure he is ready … If anyone was more probably gun shy about all that, it would be Meredith, Ellen’s character, more than my own. I think she’s been there, done that, in a sense [with Patrick Dempsey’s Dr. Derek Shepherd]. I don’t think Nick has as much, so I think that would be something he’d probably be interested in.”

While we know that Grey’s Anatomy can do some iconic weddings, we’re not quite sure Meredith and Nick need it. They could be a great example that you don’t need marriage to have a happy and healthy life, but we will have to wait and see exactly what happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Grey’s Anatomy episode

What do you want to see when it comes to Meredith and Nick’s future on Grey’s Anatomy?

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