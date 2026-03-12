Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Wrecking Ball’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 14 arrive — do you want to learn more?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that “Wrecking Ball” is the title for this episode and to our own personal surprise, this is actually going to take on a far more literal meaning than we would have ever expected. This is going to be one of the stranger cases that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season, but of course, there will also be a number of other character plotlines mixed in here, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 14 synopsis below:

A couple lands in the hospital with life-altering injuries after a wrecking ball destroys their home. Lucas and Simone struggle to support a young, terminally ill patient, and Richard hosts a prostate screening event.

The Richard story here is one that we do believe is especially important, mostly because this is a character who is legitimately doing whatever he can to try and pay forward everything that he has gone through so far. He is making this situation about something beyond just his recovery, and that is something that has to be inspired! We really are hoping that this will be a story that carries through emotionally through at least the rest of the season.

In general, it is our hope that we also have a chance to see more of Meredith before we get too close to the end. Ellen Pompeo has more story to tell between now and the end of the season; the big question is exactly how everything is going to play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including if any more Station 19 characters could return

What do you want to see at this point heading into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







