Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Would Jaina Lee Ortiz return as Andy?

Ever since Station 19 concluded its run over on ABC, one thing does feel clear: Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t acknowledged it much. Even though you have someone in Ben Warren around who was an active part of that firefighter drama, it still doesn’t matter! The show is focused more on the hospital, and that is of course somewhat a shame given that there were a lot of fantastic characters who appeared over there.

(Granted, we should note there is precedent to forgetting about major spin-off events already — Caterina Scorsone is a big part of Grey’s, but rarely does the show ever acknowledge that Private Practice was a thing.)

So while we are not super-optimistic that a lot of Station 19 characters could be appearing coming up, we can at least say that Jaina Lee Ortiz a.k.a. Andy Herrera is open to it. Speaking to TV Insider while discussing her new ABC series RJ Decker, here is some of what the actress had to say about the possibility:

“Oh my goodness, maybe? I would love to play … I would love to go back and play, but since the Station 19 world has kind of … Who knows? Anything can happen in Grey’s Anatomy, that’s for sure, 22 seasons, I believe, strong. So anything’s a possibility, I’ll take it.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that the strongest possibility of this happening is either some sort of massive milestone event or in the final season, which is when the show could really be working to acknowledge every single thing that managed to come before. We do not see an immediate end in sight for the medical drama right now, but everything does come to a close eventually.

