Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 13 spoilers: Richard’s return!

There are a handful of different things to be excited about as we look to Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 13. With that being said, though, one really does stand out above the pack. “Love the Way You Lie” is going to mark the big return of one Richard Webber to the hospital, and we tend to think that with that will come a serious nostalgia hit — not to mention joy.

After all, isn’t it always great when one of the OGs gets a significant story? It has been harder this season than most given that the bulk of the cast are not in every episode; by virtue of that, we do think that makes us cherish the whenever they are around. Hopefully Webber’s health problems are now in the past and through that, he can focus on what is directly in front of him: Helping people in need.

So what else is happening across the board on Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 13? Another OG in Bailey will be placed in a difficult moment and at the same time, Jo will continue to

Richard tackles a shocking case on his first day back, while Kavita and Jules prepare for a high-stakes presentation. Bailey must have a difficult conversation with a beloved patient, and Jo works to baby-proof the loft.

So will Meredith (pictured above) be a part of this episode? We will wait and see when the preview is released, but we do very-much have a belief here that if Ellen Pompeo is going to be making an appearance, it is best to promote her both as soon as as often as humanly possible. (Rest assured that there is still some good stuff planned for this season.)

