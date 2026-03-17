The Morning Show season 5 spoilers: Jesse Williams on board

The Morning Show season 5 has added yet another big name to its roster, and this is certainly someone familiar with big-time hits.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing former Grey’s Anatomy / Only Murders in the Building star Jesse Williams come on board in the role of Vernon, described as “UBN’s newest Head of News, who is known as a brash pot-stirrer with a talent for grabbing and keeping an audience.” He marks the second major new addition to the series following The Newsroom alum Jeff Daniels. (The aforementioned site notes that Jon Hamm may also be returning in some capacity as Paul Marks, but that may depend heavily on his schedule working on Your Friends & Neighbors.)

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With this casting, it seems like The Morning Show is effectively remembering two different things.

1. It is important to make as much of the story about the news as possible – We tend to think that some of the weaker moments over the past few seasons have been when they tried too hard to drift from this.

2. You always want big names – This is a series anchored by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but why not also throw some other stars into the mix if you have an opportunity to do so? It gets people more excited about what’s ahead and in general, Grey’s Anatomy is the sort of fandom where its viewers will follow some of its former stars elsewhere.

As exciting as this news may be for season 5, we are prepared to be waiting a while still to see what’s ahead. In the interim, there could be even more reveals!

Related – Get more news on The Morning Show now, including some other season 5 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see from Jesse Williams heading into The Morning Show season 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

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