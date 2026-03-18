Paradise season 2 episode 7 preview: What will Xavier do next?

As we look towards Paradise season 2 episode 7 coming up on Hulu, it feels clear that some characters are going to be in intriguing spots. Yet, doesn’t this apply more for Xavier Collins than anyone else on the show at this point?

After all, we do think you have to consider first and foremost that he is seemingly reunited with Teri … but is he really okay? He seemed to survive the blast, but his physical condition remains to be seen. He may be okay enough to hop on a train and get back to Colorado … but what about all the loose ends at this point?

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From where we sit at the moment, there are three different things that still need to be addressed beyond just a journey back west. First and foremost, you have what to do with Gary. What is going to happen when he realizes that Xavier is not dead? Does he know this right away? Then, you have the whereabouts of Bean, given that we did not see him with Teri. Then, finally, you have the whole mystery when it comes to Annie’s baby and when we are going to see them once again.

In a way, all of these different things serve as microcosms for where both Teri and Xavier are. They clearly love each other and we do not think that this is ever going to go anywhere. However, they have also gone through a lot since they were around each other and in some shape or form, it only makes sense to see that reflect within the story. Suffice it to say, we are more than a little bit curious to see how all of this unravels itself within the final episodes of this season.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion now on the next Paradise and what you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 2 episode 7?

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