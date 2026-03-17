Why Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was canceled, per Sarah Michelle Gellar

Through all the discussion about how Hollywood can be this big, community-based industry, the future of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot came down to just one person. This is according to someone who would know rather well in Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was set to executive-produce and also appear in the updated iteration of the show.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actress / TV icon indicated that one executive had a surprising sentiment about the project in general:

“We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn’t for him … That’s very hard when you’re taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloé [Zhao]. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn’t watch it.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some TV reactions and reviews!

Now, it is true that you can come out with all sorts of various obstacles about how television is a business. However, at the same exact time, so much of the business of Buffy is nostalgia. You may want to excite new generations, but the backbone of your audience is the original. If there are problems with the pilot, why not work through them? Why not consult with executives who do care for the original? There are still so many unanswered questions.

Yet, some of Zhao’s own recent comments make us think that there could be a chance we hear something more down the line — who says that this Slayer has to be completely dead and buried?

Related – See more of what Zhao had to say about the future of the project

Are you still stunned that the Buffy the Vampire reboot is apparently dead and gone?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







