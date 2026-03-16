Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Does Chloé Zhao still have hope?

There is no doubt that yesterday, we and so many others were floored by the news that there is no Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot coming to Hulu. The project had been in development for a rather long time, and we had so many reasons for excitement. Not only did it have the involvement of original star Sarah Michelle Gellar, but also famed director Chloé Zhao.

So is this really the end of this particular project? Well, let’s just say that for the time being, almost anything is still possible.

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Speaking to Variety while at the red carpet for the Oscars, here is some of what Zhao had to say:

“I had an incredible, incredible time with Sarah [Michelle Gellar], with all the cast and crew doing this. And we, first and foremost, see ourselves as the guardians of the original show … Our priority for Sarah and for us has always been to be truthful to the show, to be truthful to our fans. So, things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery. And what this might lead us to.”

That certainly sounds as though there is a chance the project could land elsewhere, and we also tend to think that the backlash to Hulu’s decision could inspire something more happening.

Who would the potential suitors be?

The one that would on paper make the most sense is HBO Max, given the strong connections between Warner Bros. and the original. However, at the same time, will something change between of the Paramount purchase? We can’t really look at anything as a sure thing right now, but we do know that Netflix also does have a long history of working with outside studios, and they could easily be a candidate in their own right for something more.

Do you want to see a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot happen somewhere?

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