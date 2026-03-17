Survivor 50 episode 4 sneak peek: Is Stephenie in trouble?

With Survivor 50 episode 4 coming in just a matter of days, why not set the stage for the swapped Vatu tribe a little further?

Coming out of this past episode, there was the near-unanimous decision to take Q out of the game. There was only one person who was left out of the vote, and that was Stephenie — so does that signal that she is now in big trouble?

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Well, it you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak preview for what is ahead, one where Stephenie realizes the rather precarious spot that she’s in within the game. She says the right thing to her tribe-mates, but she likely realize deep down that she is going to need to do some serious work in order to stick around — and really, it’s hard to see what the incentive for anyone else to be to keep her. The David vs. Goliath trio of Christian, Angelina, and Mike could all stick together and if they do, they control half the vote. Christian and Emily then have a bond, and Ozzy remains useful for challenges. (Also, he has an idol.) Maybe there is a way for the trio to turn on each other, but so soon? The logic may not be there, mostly because there is so much game left and they may need the numbers.

Really, the best thing that the Palau / Guatemala / Heroes vs. Villains alum can hope for at this point is either that her tribe wins immunity or a swap is coming. Is there a freak situation where everyone votes Ozzy, he plays his idol, and then someone gets blindsided in shocking fashion? We can’t rule anything out, but the odds of all this are astronomically low.

Related – Be sure to get more news right now heading into the next Survivor 50

What do you most want to see heading into Survivor 50 episode 4 when it arrives?

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