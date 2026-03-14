Survivor 50 episode 4: Who is the biggest surprise so far?

Coming into Survivor 50 earlier this year, we heard a lot of familiar comments from most of the cast — namely, that they were going to be working actively to change their game, to do something different from what we saw the first go-around.

Now that we are a stretch of time into the season here, it does honestly feel like the right time to posit the following: Who has actually practiced what they preached? Are there some people who are really delivering and poised to do better because of it?

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First and foremost, let’s just shake our head at Coach, who claimed he would be evolved only for him to fall back into his same-old trappings of honor and integrity. Meanwhile, Joe should get some grief just for not trying to do much of anything different! What gives there?

Now, when it comes to actually working to improve, we really gotta give Genevieve a lot of credit. While the whole dynamic with her and Aubry is a little worrisome, we love that she came into the season making a concentrated effort to form bonds and be social. At this point in the game, it has really paid off and we appreciate that a lot! We do think she’s always been a great strategist, but has really learned there is more to Survivor than that.

The winner of “the person who has changed the most” genuinely shocks us: Ozzy. This is someone who we didn’t think was really capable of it and yet, we have seen someone be calculated in their approach this season. He gave Cirie an advantage to build trust, and has found a way to insulate himself despite losing so many challenges. He seems to recognize that while he’s still in great shape, he’s older and needs more facets to his game. He also still has an idol! None of this guarantees a win, but we are more hopeful about him than we ever have before.

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Have you been surprised or impressed by Ozzy’s game so far on Survivor 50?

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