Survivor 50 episode 4 spoilers: Another boomerang idol?

When Survivor 50 episode 4 airs on CBS next week, one thing will be clear from the get-go: There are going to be people who are legitimately surprised on the other tribes. Who would have seen Q being booted coming at this point? He did get unlucky due to the tribe swap, and him not having a vote certainly hurt him, as well.

If you were hoping that there would be fewer twists coming up, here is the bad news: Another idol is about to enter the game! Does that make sense? In a way, given that only two boomerang idols have been found so far and there are still three tribes. This means that whoever finds it does have to be careful with who they give it to — but since they may now have allies on other tribes, will one of them be a candidate? It is really all based on how you want to use it.

To get a few more details now on what all is coming, check out the full Survivor 50 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Knife to the Heart” – Castaways help pass the time on their beach by hosting the “SURVIVOR 50 Talent Show.” Another boomerang idol is discovered, and players must decide whether to send it to an ally or an adversary. Then, the biggest reward of the season is on the line as tribes compete for immunity and a special afternoon with country music star and SURVIVOR superfan, Zac Brown, on SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, March 18 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Are we concerned that there is so much merriment mentioned here over gameplay? Sure, but at the same time, we just gotta assume that it is coming … but hopefully not a lot more unanimous votes.

