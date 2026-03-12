Survivor 50 episode 4 preview: Why is Zac Brown here?

Following the big tribe swap this week on CBS, do you want to learn more about Survivor 50 episode 4? Well, another guest in Zac Brown.

We will have more on that in a moment. First and foremost, we are super-eager to see what happens for the swapped Vatu tribe now that Q has been taken out of the game. On paper, the David vs. Goliath trio is going to be in a great deal of control, given that they plus Emily will have more than half the votes. That is a lot of control, but can that change?

Well, we do already feel like Mike White may be getting a little ahead of himself as a mastermind at this point. He has some numbers now, but will they last? If we do end up in a 3-3 situation, there is a chance that either Christian or Angelina could end up flipping to ensure that they stick around for at least a little while longer. Of course, the same could be said for the other side!

As for Zac Brown, we still wonder why we really need this, much like we wonder why the Billie Eilish idol needed to be named what it is. We appreciate that there are celebrity fans of the show, but with there being SO many players as a part of this season already, don’t they take away from that? Zac probably is tied to some sort of advantage, and we know at least from Jeff Probst pre-season that these are not necessarily designed to take anything away from the game long-term. It will probably be a reasonably short cameo and after that, you will see everything move forward.

What are you especially excited to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 4 on CBS?

