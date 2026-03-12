Survivor 50 episode 3: Was Q Burdette voted off?

In the early going of tonight’s Survivor 50 episode 3, we officially learned that America voted to have a tribe swap. Did we really need that?

Well, there were some clear advantages of it, mostly because of the fact that it led to a lot of information being shared amongst various players. Almost all the Billie Eilish boomerang idol secrets have been shared to various people now, and it has also caused for there to be some new alliances all across the board. It also led to some really interesting moments, including Charlie making it clear that he does not trust Rizo because of how he voted at the end of season 49. Basically, this is a man still haunted by the ghost of Maria and is struggling to deal with it even now.

As compelling as the whole Charlie – Rizo situation was in this episode, it did not ended up mattering all that much at present. Instead, we shifted over to the purple Vatu tribe, where there was a really interesting dynamic at the center of it. There were three people from David vs. Goliath in Angelina, Mike, and Christian who could all stick together. Meanwhile, Christian and Emily were close despite Emily telling everyone about Aubry and the boomerang idol.

Then, add to this the fact that Q doesn’t have a vote … and this was the person who Mike actually wanted to target. He spun a story about getting out Stephenie, mostly because of the fact that the Q plan needed to be kept under wraps. So much actually hinged on Emily at the end.

Who was actually targeted?

Tragically, Q became the victim of the tribe swap — and that’s why we are mad at the fans. He was a big player who did get a little too crazy (again) in telling Mike to vote for him over Stephenie. In the end, though, it probably did not matter.

Still, a fantastic part of the episode was Mike voting for Q along with the message of “you told me to do this.” Classic. Q was clearly unhappy about it, and left without even shaking Stephenie’s hand.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 50 episode 3 overall?

