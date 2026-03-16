The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Taylor Frankie Paul breaking the rules?

In less than a week from now we are going to see the premiere of The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul and at this point, one thing feels clear: The show really wants to do whatever it can to show that the new lead is different from the other leads over the years.

After all, let’s just go ahead and remind you what we have seen from the previews, including one that aired last night. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star will be fine with sending home some of her guys on a whim. Meanwhile, she will be equally okay to take roses away after handing them out. Some of this will be chaotic, but is really that unprecedented?

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Well, let’s just remind you for a moment that this whole premise of “breaking all the rules” has been done before. There have been leads in the past to give out multiple First Impression Roses, let alone people who have sent home suitors despite them having a rose already. Maybe it will be on a different scale with Taylor, but there are things here that should be rather familiar to a lot of longtime viewers.

To us, the more intriguing question is how self-aware Taylor is going to be of the surrounding chaos compared to some of the other leads that we’ve seen over the years. She has so much experience in reality television, and she also has a pretty clear criteria of what producers want. We do think that she will be a little less afraid to make big proclamations and voice her opinions. We want there to be a love story here, but make no mistake: Producers want there to be great TV from top to bottom.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette now, including other chatter about the cast

Do you think that The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul is going to be very-much different?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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