The Bachelorette spoilers: The drama on Taylor Frankie Paul premiere

After the big post-Oscars special tonight on ABC, we recognize the anticipation that is out there for The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul. So what is the actual premiere going to look like?

Well, of course you got a taste for it tonight amidst all of the various clips and/or looks back that we got featuring some of the other leads over the years. It felt pretty much like a recap show with at least small tastes here and there for what is ahead. We know that the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is going to take away roses at some point, so there is no real surprise there. Instead, the suspense may come from seeing more of how exactly she handles the process of developing deep feelings and eliminating people along the way. She has experience with reality TV, but not so much this.

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If you have not seen the synopsis yet for the premiere, take a look below:

Taylor Frankie Paul is ready to trade fractured fairy tales for a first impression rose as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. With hope, heart, and a little faith, she welcomes a new group of bachelors, each vying for a lasting love.

As for who some of the cast members are for Taylor’s season, all you have to do is look below…

The 22 men who will vie for Taylor’s heart are the following:

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah

Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, Calif.

Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, S.D.

Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tenn.

Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, Calif.

Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.

Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, Calif.

Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif.

Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, N.Y.

Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah

Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Fla.

Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah

Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, N.Y.

Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Ind.

Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, Calif.

Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, N.J.

Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, S.C

Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas

Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, Calif.

Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Ga.

Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Honestly, we don’t want to make many assumptions with this group — you could argue that it would make sense for Taylor to pick someone older and more established, or someone who already lives in Utah. However, how do you know how these guys are going to come in this environment? That is so fundamentally hard to predict.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on The Bachelorette and its premiere now!

What do you want to see moving into The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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