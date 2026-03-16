The Rookie season 8 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Spy Games’

Next week on ABC you are going to be seeing The Rookie season 8 episode 12 arrive — so what all are we going to be seeing throughout? Well, let’s just say that for starters, “Spy Games” suggests that we could be getting one of the most fun and action-packed stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far this year.

In the midst of all of this, though, we do have to issue another reminder that this is very-much a drama. There are going to be some gut-wrenching moments and we can really just advise to be prepared accordingly. We’re still not over, after all, what we saw with Lucy Chen not that long ago.

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To get a few more details on what is to come here, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 12 synopsis below:

The FBI and LAPD join forces on a covert sting operation to protect Bailey, while Wesley and Angela face tensions in their marriage when his campaign is threatened by a public scandal.

Just from reading that alone, you can see what some of the seriousness of the story will look like and ultimately, we wonder if this is going to cap off the story featuring Bailey over the past several weeks.

As for Wesley and Angela, we are going to do our best to remain hopeful that everything will work out for the two of them. Sure, we recognize that there are some reasons for concern with this show always, but we’re going to do our best to stay optimistic. We do not need this sort of relationship turmoil so late into a season!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Rookie, including other insight on what’s to come in the finale

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 12 when it arrives next week on ABC?

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