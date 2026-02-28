The Rookie season 8 spoilers: Star hints at enormous finale

Even though The Rookie season 8 still has a lot of episodes to still air, we are pleased to know one thing: We’re going to be getting something rather awesome at the end of it all.

We do know that the police drama has a pretty unique knack to make the most out of a little when it comes to the budget. Sure, it does have a good bit of money to work with, but this is not on the scale of a feature film! So anytime that the producers are able to come up with something close to that, it absolutely feels like a victory.

If you do want to know more of what’s to come, take a loot at what Melissa O’Neil said to TV Insider:

“The finale feels like a blockbuster film. I don’t know how else to say it. We were on a location that was epic to be on, and there were two units at one point, myself and my acting partner were moving back and forth between two units six different times in the span of, I think, three hours or something like that, doing things that our show has absolutely never done before … And it’s a real credit to the capability of our team to be so flexible and able to maneuver in such crazy situations. That kind of blew my mind, but all hands will be on deck for the finale situation.”

Does all of this mean that we are going to see a big cliffhanger? We would not rule that out, mostly because it is something that The Rookie has absolutely done before. While there is no official season 9 renewal as of this writing, it does feel like there is a really good job of it coming to pass.

What are you most eager to see moving into the end of The Rookie season 8?

Is it crazy to even have big predictions at this particular point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

