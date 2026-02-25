The Rookie season 8 episode 9: EP on Nolan, Bailey twist

As we move into the remainder of The Rookie season 8 on ABC, we understand if you do have a number of questions. Take, for example, what the need was to split up Nolan and Bailey in terms of their geographical location.

Romantically, the two have seemingly got through the worst of it already and are still pressing on. However, why was this story so important in the first place? Did Jenna Dewan have some prior commitment that required her character to be in DC for a while at a thinktank?

As it turns out, that is not the case. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Alexi Hawley made it clear that the storyline for Bailey right now was creative, and the reasoning for it has already been spelled out on-screen:

“It was something that I wanted to do. Part of the storytelling we’ve been doing with Bailey since the beginning is this sort of, as Nolan called it, pathological need to move and to keep reinventing herself and to keep challenging herself, which is based in the trauma of her marriage to Jason and everything like that and the effects that it’s had on the relationship … And so ultimately I thought it was important — Nolan has always been so supportive, even when she’s made it really hard, but just to put their relationship in a place where he’s got to put his foot down a little bit and then ultimately they love each other enough for him to go, look, I want you to be happy.”

Ultimately, we just hope that there is a chance here to see a lot of twists and turns that bring Bailey back — and Hawley has noted that there is a dark turn that is coming here at some point.

