The Rookie season 8 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Fun and Games’

Next week on ABC, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Rookie season 8 episode 9. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, we would love to imagine that the title here in “Fun and Games” is a hint that we are going to see some lighthearted and cheery content around the corner. However, all signs suggest that will likely not be the case. Sure, there could be a few lighthearted moments, but this is an episode that is about danger, recovering, improving on the job, and when it comes to John Nolan, a brush with the past.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 9 synopsis below:

Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.

One more thing that is worth noting about this episode in advance is simply where it stands within the larger order of things. Remember for a moment here that the eighth season consists of 18 episodes overall, meaning that by the conclusion of episode 9, we’ll be at the halfway point and you better believe that some of the best is still to come. One of the great things about this series in general is that there are a lot of characters who do tend to pop in and out over time — even when some sort of foe leaves the picture, there is always that fear still that they could find their way back.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also just hope that at some point soon, we get further news on a season 9. For now, it is likely we get more.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 9 when it arrives?

