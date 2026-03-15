NCIS season 23 episode 12 sneak peek: Who is Olivia Garcia?

In a couple of days from now CBS is poised to bring NCIS season 23 episode 12 to the air — with that, is there anything more we can say about it?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that “In Too Deep” is going to be a huge spotlight on Sean Murray and his character of Timothy McGee. Also, something may happen over the course of a case that alters the entire course of his future. Is that a little bit dramatic to say out loud? 100% but at the same time, we tend to believe that this is largely the point.

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If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube, you can see a pair of sneak previews for this upcoming episode that show that said case will have a unique attachment to his past via a former girlfriend named Olivia Garcia. This is someone he had a history with prior to Delilah, but not someone we’ve been deeply familiar with through the established lore of the show. Why did a victim have a picture of her in his pocket? Dod something happen to her, or is she involved?

As the episode goes along, we tend to think that Tim is going to be even more invested personally in trying to figure this out. We do think he’s happy with where he is in his life now, so we don’t think that looking into his ex is going to change any of that. However, it is easy to imagine that this could be a harrowing experience for him, given that if a few things had gone differently for him over the years, how much his present could have very-much changed. Maybe this will be a reflective story in that way, but do not be shocked if it also bleeds into the 500th episode down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage related to NCIS right now, including more details on episode 12

What are you most hoping to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 12 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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