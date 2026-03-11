NCIS season 23 episode 12 spoilers: ‘In Too Deep’

As you get prepared to see NCIS season 23 episode 12 on CBS next week, just what all is there to expect?

Well, first and foremost, it seems like the series is continuing its relatively recent tradition of giving you a few different character-specific stories. Last week we had a chance to see Torres back with Bishop; meanwhile, tonight’s installment is really a Jessica Knight showcase. Moving forward into the episode “In Too Deep,” we will be looking at one Timothy McGee. As someone who always tends to love Sean Murray stories, all of this (at least for now) feels like music to our ears.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 12 synopsis below:

“In Too Deep” – A murdered drone pilot leads the team to a missing woman from McGee’s past and a relationship he thought was long behind him. But as the case deepens, McGee realizes her reappearance could unravel more than an investigation, it could change the course of his life, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what lies ahead on the other side of this, let’s just say that the 500th installment is coming on March 24! We imagine that it is going to be reflective, emotional, and a whole lot more, largely because that is the perfect time for the writers to deliver something big. Just remember how few opportunities there even are for shows to make it to this point in their run!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

