Tracker season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Erica Durance guest stars!

For those who are not excited enough to see Tracker season 3 episode 13 next week on CBS, let’s just say there is nostalgia aplenty ahead! After all, you have a bit of a Smallville reunion as Erica Durance will be joining Justin Hartley on the series.

If that was not enough, we also have something tangentially tied to the aforementioned superhero show with David Ramsey, who appeared on Arrow for so many years. (Technically, Durance did appear on Supergirl, meaning that they were both a part of the same universe.)

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So what is the story of Tracker season 3 episode 13 going to look like? Let’s just say that this is a rather different world than we are used to seeing for some of these characters. Go ahead and look at the synopsis below:

“Breakaway” – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world, Sunday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For the record, seeing Durance appear at this point does present us with a reasonable amount of hope that at some point, we are also going to have a chance to see some of Hartley’s former This Is Us co-stars make an appearance in a guest spot. It really just feels like the sort of thing that makes the most sense, no? (Yes, we recognize that Sterling K. Brown and many other cast members are pretty busy, but we will always hold out hope in one way or another.)

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 3 episode 13 when it arrives?

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