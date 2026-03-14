Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot no longer happening at Hulu

In what has to be some of the most shocking TV news of the month, it appears that Hulu’s planned reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is no longer coming to pass.

This morning, Sarah Michelle Gellar (who was poised to reprise her role) indicated that the project is no longer moving forward in a post on Instagram. The ambition and hype around the project was at one point top-tier. One of the best directing talents in the world in Chloe Zhao was involved, and Gellar herself had spoken about how patient she was to revisit the Buffy world until the right idea had come around. It had seemed as though the stars were finally starting to align … and now, it is all once again a thing of the past.

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Is there still a chance that another Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival / reboot could happen eventually? There is always a chance of that, but we would argue that this project shutting down is the most surprised we’ve been since the Lizzie McGuire revival did not end up happening. Both are similar in that they were nostalgic projects that were fairly far into development. We consider this a little different from the once-proposed Game of Thrones spin-off starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow, as that was always a concept rather than something that absolutely was close to happening.

The other strange thing is that this is the second time in the past year we have been absolutely floored about a project featuring Gellar not moving forward. After all, we learned last year that Showtime had canceled Dexter: Original Sin (where she had a key part) despite it being renewed previously for a second season.

Are you shocked that there is no Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot happening?

Or, do you think we could still see it at some other point down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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