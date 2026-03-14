DTF St. Louis episode 3 video: What is Clark’s secret?

In just a matter of two days from now DTF St. Louis episode 3 is going to arrive on HBO — so how close are we to getting answers?

Ultimately, it feels like for now, we’re leaning in the direction of “not close at all.” After all, we really do need to remember here that this show is slowly dripping out information about Floyd’s death, with the primary source of it being interviews from Clark and Linda. Unfortunately for the detectives, they may not be eager to share much of anything.

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If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest DTF St. Louis promo and as exciting as that is, it really is not doing a lot of work to give you any real answers at all. Instead, it simply perpetuates some of the ongoing mysteries, plus adds to it a few more. Take, for example, why Clark is in possession of a certain key, an also why he seems eager to clam up at a certain point. He hear a little about Floyd’s early history on the app, but it only goes so far.

What is most curious about the show right now is that it feels like Clark is guilty of something, but is still trying to deflect any involvement in Floyd’s death. Did he put him on a certain path, one that could lead to him being implicated on some other charges? That is possible but at this point, we’re mostly just happy that we have another great HBO mystery to sink our teeth into. Of course, the challenge still remains for it to eventually stick the landing, and how can anyone feel that assured about it so early into its run?

Related – Get a few more details now on what is ahead entering DTF St. Louis episode 3

What are you most eager to see moving into DTF St. Louis episode 3 when it arrives?

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