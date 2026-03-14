Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date: March update

With us about to dive further into the month of March, can you anticipate more news on Only Murders in the Building season 6? It is fair to want something more on the hit Hulu comedy, especially since spring is often the time in which cameras start rolling.

So has that happened yet? At present, not so much. The plan for some time has been to start shooting later in the spring, and we have yet to see anything to suggest otherwise. The bulk of the season (if not all of it) will be shot in London, where the trio of Oliver, Mabel, and Charles will be doing their best in order to uncover the truth behind Cinda Canning’s death. Who killed her, and why did it happen? These are two things we hope to have answers on before too long.

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In the months ahead, we do hope to hear more about guest stars, mostly because this show is known for them and with the shift in setting, we also tend to think that some big-time stars from the UK could be interested in coming on board. We could be overly optimistic in saying that, but the roadmap is certainly here with this show — as is the promise that they will all likely get meaty roles.

We do not anticipate an Only Murders in the Building premiere date, regrettably, at any point in the near future. Because production is technically starting off a little bit later this year, we are prepared for a scenario in which we actually do not see the series back until October or November — but the length of filming, plus whatever Hulu wants in terms of their schedule, will be huge factors in that final decision.

What are you most eager to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back to get some more updates coming up down the line.

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